Home Sport

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt secures Sweden recall

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 5.25pm
Carl Starfelt has been recalled by Sweden (Steve Welsh/PA)
Carl Starfelt has been recalled by Sweden (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt has earned a recall to the Sweden squad for their World Cup play-off semi-final against Czech Republic.

The 26-year-old won the last of his four caps for the national team against Uzbekistan last May, shortly before he moved to Parkhead from Rubin Kazan.

After being left out of Janne Andersen’s squad for the closing games of Sweden’s World Cup qualifying campaign in the first half of this season, Starfelt has been called back into the mix after his impressive form with cinch Premiership leaders Celtic.

Rangers centre-back Filip Helander and Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof are among the defenders he will vie with for a place in the team.

Starfelt made his international debut against Russia in August 2020. He will be aiming to make his competitive bow against the Czechs in Solna next Thursday, as all four of his caps – three starts and a substitute outing – have come in friendlies.

If Sweden beat the Czech Republic, they will travel to Poland for the play-off final on Tuesday March 29.

