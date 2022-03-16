Nottingham Forest enhance play-off bid with comeback victory over rivals QPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Nottingham Forest enhance play-off bid with comeback victory over rivals QPR

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 10.01pm
Ryan Yates scored as Nottingham Forest beat QPR 3-1 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ryan Yates scored as Nottingham Forest beat QPR 3-1 (Joe Giddens/PA)

Nottingham Forest closed in on the Championship play-offs following a thumping 3-1 triumph over QPR.

On-loan Watford striker Andre Gray had given the visitors a 1-0 lead at the break as he scored in a third successive game for the first time in six years.

But a spectacular Djed Spence long-range strike sparked a scintillating second-half comeback from Forest that was completed by midfielder Ryan Yates’ fourth goal in consecutive contests and Brennan Johnson’s 12th of the season.

The result meant Steve Cooper’s men have now won eight and drawn one of their last nine home fixtures, while QPR have now tasted victory just once in 38 visits to the City Ground.

Mark Warburton’s men had made a bright start, however, with Chris Willock particularly menacing.

The former Arsenal man’s exciting burst created an early chance for Gray that was well saved by home keeper Ethan Hovarth only for the former to be flagged offside.

Another exciting raid down the right by Willock led to a further opportunity for Gray that he miscued in front of goal and Lee Wallace could not beat Hovarth from an unfavourable angle.

Forest were only denied a goal from their first attack of the match, though, by a smart reflex save from Rangers keeper David Marshall in the 21st minute.

Marshall kept out a point-blank effort from Yates after James Garner’s deep corner had been met in the air by Tobias Figueiredo and hooked back into the six-yard box by Philip Zinckernagel.

Seconds later, Yates had another excellent chance to open the scoring but failed to direct Zinckernagel’s firmly driven cross towards goal from three yards out.

The visitors suffered a blow just past the half-hour mark when Willock limped out of the action but the persistent Gray was not to be denied after 40 minutes when he spun past Figueiredo to race on to substitute Ilias Chair’s ball through the right channel and blasted a low diagonal shot past Hovarth from 10 yards.

An all-action first half could have still ended level but a stretching Keinan Davis missed the target from six yards after Marshall could only parry Garner’s well-struck free-kick.

The hosts were back on terms, however, 10 minutes after the interval when Zinckernagel’s square pass found Spence and he thundered a 30-yard effort into the roof of Marshall’s net.

Buoyed by a raucous home crowd, Davis then went close twice with a drive that flashed wide and a header from the ever-dangerous Spence’s right-wing centre.

Marshall went on to throw out his left arm to push Zinckernagel’s powerful edge-of-the-box drive around a post but the Hoops keeper was powerless to prevent Yates turning in Garner’s resulting 83rd-minute, right-wing corner from six yards.

Four minutes later, victory was sealed when Sam Surridge charged down the right and sent in a cross that saw Marshall save from Cafu only for Johnson to follow up and blast in from 10 yards.

