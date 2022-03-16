Runaway leaders Kelty Hearts held by struggling Albion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Runaway leaders Kelty Hearts held by struggling Albion

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 10.19pm
Albion Rovers and Kelty Hearts drew 0-0 in cinch League Two (Adam Davy/PA)
Struggling Albion held cinch League Two leaders Kelty Hearts to a 0-0 draw.

Hearts had already beaten Albion 3-0 and 6-1 this season and went into the game with a 14-point lead at the top of the division.

But the visitors had to settle for a point this time after being reduced to 10 men by Kieran Ngwenya’s second-half red card.

Albion went close when Kyle Doherty curled his shot just wide of the far post.

But Rovers almost fell behind immediately when the ball broke for Joe Cardle in the box.

His effort was cleared off the line by James McGowan.

Sean Fagan and Charlie Reilly were just off target as Albion finished the first half on top, and they could not make their numerical advantage count after the break.

