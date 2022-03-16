Nathan Jones hails quality of players after Preston hammered at Kenilworth Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Nathan Jones hails quality of players after Preston hammered at Kenilworth Road

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 11.01pm
Nathan Jones was full of praise for his Luton players (Nick Potts/PA)
Nathan Jones was full of praise for his Luton players (Nick Potts/PA)

Luton boss Nathan Jones hailed his side’s quality and desire as they hammered Preston 4-0 at Kenilworth Road to climb up to fifth in the Championship.

Luke Berry’s double and Fred Onyedinma’s close-range strike saw Town lead 3-0 at half-time, with Bambo Diaby then putting through his own goal just before the hour mark.

Jones said: “If Bournemouth don’t go up, if Fulham don’t go up, it’s a disaster for them.

“QPR have spent massive money, Sheffield United have spent massive money, we’ve got the lowest budget in the league, with nine games to go we’re riding the wave.

“I’m not going to get sacked if we don’t get promoted, but we want to try and achieve something and we believe we’re good enough to achieve something.

“Sides come here that are expected to be in and around it and we’ve been more than a match for them, and tonight, against a real good Preston side, let’s not forget that, but we’ve been excellent tonight.

“Now to maintain that constantly is difficult with a hectic schedule, and people are having to go through the absolute mire.

“But we’re just showing real, real resilience, real quality, but a desire to win football games and that’s wonderful, that’s what I’m so proud of.”

Berry had been left completely unmarked to sidefoot Town ahead after eight minutes, while Onyedinma made it 2-0 from James Bree’s free-kick after 28 minutes, the attacker only just on as a substitute for the injured Reece Burke.

Luton had a third three minutes before half-time, Berry doing wonderfully to divert Harry Cornick’s cross in. With 59 gone, Amari’i Bell’s drive was parried against Diaby by keeper Daniel Iversen, the rebound flying into the net.

Preston’s best chance came when Josh Murphy fired wide from 10 yards out.

Manager Ryan Lowe admitted: “I didn’t see it coming at all, they were in fantastic spirits, they trained well, I just didn’t see it.

“I can maybe blame one or two things along the way, I’m the manager, I have to take responsibility, I pick the team, but we gave them everything to go out and execute a game-plan that they’ve executed for the last 17 or 18 games.

“It’s one that needs to be put to bed quickly, I’ll analyse, I’ll look at it and get the lads to look at it, they’re a good group and it’s hurting them in there.

“The only down-side is we don’t have a game on Saturday to put it right, so we’ll have a think about how we go about it but I just don’t want to see a performance like that again.”

