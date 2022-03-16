Steve Morison proud of Cardiff progress after win over Stoke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Steve Morison proud of Cardiff progress after win over Stoke

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 11.21pm
Steve Morison has guided Cardiff away from trouble (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Steve Morison was “proud as punch” after seeing his Cardiff team beat Stoke 2-1 to move level with the Potters in the Championship table.

Five months ago, Morison launched his Bluebirds reign at Stoke and confessed he wanted the ground to swallow him up when his side went three goals down.

They hit back to steal a draw in the end and halt a run of eight successive defeats, and now his resurgent team sit comfortably in mid-table.

“When we started this whole process, we were in the bottom three and they were in the play-offs. We are now level with each other on points,” said Morison.

“I’m as proud as punch. It has been a really tough seven weeks but it ended so well and I’m really pleased.

“We didn’t deserve to be 1-0 down but in the end we got our rewards. They gambled in the second half and committed more men forward and our defenders had to defend for their lives.

“That put us under pressure but I still think we had the better chances in the second half. I thought there were some all-round excellent performances.

“Anyone who wants to question the players’ attitude or application, that kind of performance puts that completely to bed.”

Lewis Baker opened the scoring for the visitors but Cardiff hit back with goals from on-loan duo Tommy Doyle and Jordan Hugill.

Stoke Manager Michael O’Neill did not believe his team did enough to halt a miserable run of nine games without a win.

“We didn’t play well enough and didn’t deserve to take anything from the game, despite going ahead with a good goal,” said O’Neill.

“We were a bit fragile. You have to get to half-time and defend your lead and we didn’t do that.

“We were 1-0 up with six minutes to play in the first half and we went in behind – that epitomises where we are at the moment.

“Straight balls down the pitch, there wasn’t any real guile about it but the pace of Jordan Hugill and Mark Harris caused us problems.

“We had a lot of the ball but our quality in the final third was poor. We were suspect and we aren’t in the play-off places anymore because we’re not good enough.

“We tried to shuffle the pack in January, which we felt would make us better, but ultimately it hasn’t. I can’t sit here and defend things and say we shouldn’t be in this position.

“We definitely should have more points than we have but we can’t keep asking the same questions week after week.

“We can’t keep coming away and saying we didn’t get what we deserved. We didn’t deserve anything tonight.”

