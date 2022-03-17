Oldham missing skipper Carl Piergianni against Exeter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oldham captain Carl Piergianni serves the first game of a two-match ban for accumulated bookings as the League Two strugglers host high-flying Exeter at Boundary Park.

Fellow defender Jordan Clarke will return to contention for the visit of the Grecians after serving his own one-match suspension in Tuesday night’s defeat at Walsall as the hosts fight relegation on the back of three straight defeats.

Junior Luamba (hamstring) and Mike Fondop (groin) are both sidelined for Latics, while manager John Sheridan continues to monitor Harrison McGahey (thigh) after he left last weekend’s defeat to Swindon at half-time.

The match may come too soon for Tope Obadeyi, who has missed the last two games, having been ruled out by a training ground injury last Friday.

Exeter are flying high in the table as they sit fifth, just one point off the automatic promotion spots and currently on a three-match unbeaten run.

Defender Cheick Diabate came off the bench on during Tuesday night’s 2-1 victory over Crawley – after a spell on the sidelines – and could make an appearance as he steps up his fitness.

In-form midfielder Timothee Dieng, who netted both goals last time out, should retain his starting spot, but the match may come too soon for Sam Stubbs, who felt some tightness in his hamstring last weekend.

Striker Sam Nombe (hamstring) is unlikely to feature for the visitors, who have recorded just one defeat in their last 12 league outings.