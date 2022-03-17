David Marshall adds to QPR’s goalkeeping headache

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

QPR are hoping to sign a goalkeeper on an emergency loan ahead of Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship match against Peterborough after David Marshall became their latest injury absentee.

Veteran Scotland stopper Marshall picked up a hamstring problem late on in the defeat at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, when defender Lee Wallace went in goal for the closing stages as QPR had used all their substitutes.

Seny Dieng (thigh), Jordan Archer (shoulder) and Joe Walsh (hand) are all still sidelined, leaving 20-year-old Murphy Mahoney as the only fit keeper, with QPR boss Mark Warburton now aiming to bring in experienced cover.

Midfielder Chris Willock (hamstring) also went off during the first half against Forest, so Ilias Chair could come into the side, while Scotland forward Lyndon Dykes (hamstring) continues his own rehabilitation.

Bottom club Peterborough will check on the fitness of striker Ricky-Jade Jones ahead of the trip to west London.

Jones was forced off just after an hour of the 3-2 home defeat by Swansea on Wednesday night with a shoulder problem.

Sammie Szmodics was substituted for the closing 20 minutes as Posh boss Grant McCann carefully manages his return from a groin issue.

On-loan Swansea goalkeeper Steven Benda (back) has been ruled out until after the international break, while midfielder Joel Randall (knee), defenders Nathan Thompson (shoulder) and Dan Butler (knee) remain sidelined.