Robbie Willmott eyeing Newport return for League Two visit of Hartlepool

Robbie Willmott should be back in the Newport squad for their home clash with Hartlepool on Friday night.

Willmott was not expected to be fit until next month having missed four games with a lower leg injury, but the midfielder has made good progress and is likely to be in contention.

Ollie Cooper is rated 50-50 after two games out, while Jake Cain is doubtful with a rib injury.

The Exiles will make a late decision on defender James Clarke, who was forced off during the midweek win at Carlisle.

Hartlepool could be without three midfielders for the trip.

Mark Shelton missed the midweek defeat to Bradford after suffering a hamstring injury in training and he will not be risked.

Gavan Holohan is nursing a calf problem, while Newcastle loanee Joe White sustained an ankle issue against the Bantams.

Striker Omar Bogle should be restored to the starting line-up after beginning Tuesday night’s game on the bench.