Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo declared fit as Bristol City take on West Brom

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 12.17pm
Bristol City’s Alex Scott has been declared fit for the Ashton Gate visit of West Brom (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Bristol City's Alex Scott has been declared fit for the Ashton Gate visit of West Brom (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Bristol City pair Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo have been declared fit for the Sky Bet Championship clash with West Brom.

Both players were forced off during Tuesday’s 2-0 midweek defeat at Barnsley, midfielder Scott due to an ankle injury and striker Semenyo with what later turned out to be cramp.

Midfielder Joe Williams could miss up to three weeks with a hamstring problem, while defender Tomas Kalas has sat out the Robins’ last two games with a groin injury.

Goalkeeper Max O’Leary and midfielder Ayman Benarous missed the trip to Oakwell after testing positive for Covid-19 and will be absent again.

Albion’s January signing Daryl Dike is set to return to the matchday squad at Ashton Gate.

The United States striker suffered a hamstring strain on his first West Brom start and has been pencilled in by Baggies boss Steve Bruce to play for the under-23s against Nottingham Forest on Monday.

But Bruce says Dike could be named on the bench on Saturday as Albion seek to build on their midweek victory over Championship leaders Fulham.

Matt Phillips, who has been out since the end of January, is also hoping to build up his fitness by featuring in that U23 fixture against Forest.

