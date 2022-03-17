Stoke hoping to welcome players back from injury ahead of Millwall clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Stoke hoping to welcome players back from injury ahead of Millwall clash

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 12.45pm
Tommy Smith may be back involved when Stoke host Millwall (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Tommy Smith may be back involved when Stoke host Millwall (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Stoke appear to have no fresh injury issues heading into Saturday’s home clash with Millwall and could have some players return to action.

Tommy Smith, who has had an ankle problem and a bout of illness, looks the most likely to make a comeback.

Others who might be in contention again are fellow defenders Liam Moore (knee) and Phil Jagielka (groin).

Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Nick Powell and Harry Souttar remain out for the Potters, who are winless in their last eight Championship games after Wednesday’s 2-1 loss at Cardiff and lie 16th in the table.

Tenth-placed Millwall, unbeaten in their last eight, may have Tom Bradshaw back in their matchday squad at the bet365 Stadium.

Striker Bradshaw has been absent since January as he has been recovering from a knee issue.

Sheyi Ojo returned to the bench – after an ankle injury lay-off – as an unused substitute during the 2-0 win over Huddersfield on Wednesday.

The Lions have also had Shaun Hutchinson, George Evans, Ryan Leonard, Luke Freeman and Oliver Burke on the sidelines.

