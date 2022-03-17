Stoke hoping to welcome players back from injury ahead of Millwall clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stoke appear to have no fresh injury issues heading into Saturday’s home clash with Millwall and could have some players return to action.

Tommy Smith, who has had an ankle problem and a bout of illness, looks the most likely to make a comeback.

Others who might be in contention again are fellow defenders Liam Moore (knee) and Phil Jagielka (groin).

Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Nick Powell and Harry Souttar remain out for the Potters, who are winless in their last eight Championship games after Wednesday’s 2-1 loss at Cardiff and lie 16th in the table.

Tenth-placed Millwall, unbeaten in their last eight, may have Tom Bradshaw back in their matchday squad at the bet365 Stadium.

Striker Bradshaw has been absent since January as he has been recovering from a knee issue.

Sheyi Ojo returned to the bench – after an ankle injury lay-off – as an unused substitute during the 2-0 win over Huddersfield on Wednesday.

The Lions have also had Shaun Hutchinson, George Evans, Ryan Leonard, Luke Freeman and Oliver Burke on the sidelines.