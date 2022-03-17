Nathaniel Atkinson targets dream trip to World Cup after first Australia call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Nathaniel Atkinson targets dream trip to World Cup after first Australia call-up

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 1.37pm
Nathaniel Atkinson (right) dreaming of World Cup after Australia call-up (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nathaniel Atkinson (right) dreaming of World Cup after Australia call-up (Jane Barlow/PA)

Nathaniel Atkinson targeted a dream trip to this year’s World Cup after receiving his first call-up from Australia boss Graham Arnold.

The 22-year-old defender, who signed from Melbourne City on a three-and-a-half-year deal in January, has been included in the Socceroos squad for games against Japan in Sydney next Thursday and away to Saudi Arabia the following week.

Australia are third in their group and have a Qatar 2022 play-off spot confirmed but have the chance to qualify automatically in their final two fixtures.

Atkinson, previously involved with age-group Australia and Olympic teams, said: “Every young boy or every football player, the dream is to play at at least one World Cup.

“The World Cup is the biggest stage in football and we have a good opportunity now to win these last two games and automatically qualify for the World Cup.

“And if I can keep my form at Hearts and obviously perform well for the Socceroos – and we make it the World Cup – it will put me in a good spot to hopefully make a dream come true.

“I obviously told my family. They were the first people I told and my girlfriend.

“When you get this type of news you, the first thing you want to do is tell your family because they have been here for the journey.

“They were over the moon and they are going to be making the trip from Tasmania to Sydney to watch the game.

“My earliest memory of watching the Socceroos is them playing Japan at the World Cup and it turns out that that is the first game we are going to be playing.

“Then you were looking at Tim Cahill, Harry Kewell, Lucas Neill and my agent Vince Grella, it was the golden generation then so it was a good time for Australian football then.”

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson admitted he was “absolutely delighted” for Atkinson.

“He has come in and done very well,” said the Jambos boss, who expects to have Josh Ginnelly (illness) and Alex Cochrane (concussion) back in his squad for Saturday’s cinch Premiership game against Livingston, with Gary Mackay-Steven (broken hand) close to a comeback.

“Obviously it’s a big change for him to come to Scotland, different climate, different style of football.

“He has had some very good games – there are still areas to develop but I’m just pleased to have him in that national team.

“I think it’s great for everyone. It shows that players can come here and progress and get into international teams and it is a great opportunity for him now.”

