Trio recalled as Ireland target a happy ending in Dublin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Trio recalled as Ireland target a happy ending in Dublin

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 2.27pm
Iain Henderson is back in Ireland’s starting XV (Steve Parsons/PA)
Iain Henderson is back in Ireland’s starting XV (Steve Parsons/PA)

Iain Henderson, Jack Conan and Mack Hansen have been restored to Ireland’s starting XV for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland in Dublin.

Lock Henderson takes the place of head injury victim James Ryan, while Conan is preferred to Peter O’Mahony in the back row and Hansen comes in for Andrew Conway on the right wing.

Ulster captain Henderson, who has been handed his first start of this year’s championship, played 78 minutes of last weekend’s 32-15 win over 14-man England after vice-captain Ryan was forced off by the challenge which led to Charlie Ewels’ early red card.

With Ryan unavailable due to concussion protocols, Kieran Treadwell – who was on the scoresheet in the round-three win over Italy – will provide second-row cover from the bench.

Conan regains a starting role following two games as a replacement on the back of his try-scoring cameo helping the Irish to victory at Twickenham.

He will begin at number eight, pushing Caelan Doris to blindside flanker, with O’Mahony dropping to the bench.

Australia-born Hansen was not involved in London but has been brought back in the other change to Andy Farrell’s starting line-up as Conway has a knee niggle.

Ireland host the Scots at the Aviva Stadium seeking a minimum of the Triple Crown.

Ireland’s Jack Conan came off the bench to score a try at Twickenham
Ireland’s Jack Conan came off the bench to score a try at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)

The Irish also retain hope of the championship title but are reliant on a favour from England against Grand Slam-chasing France in Saturday’s evening kick-off in Paris.

Despite repeated struggles at the scrum against Eddie Jones’ side, head coach Farrell has stuck with an unchanged front three of Leinster trio Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong.

Henderson and Munster player Tadhg Beirne will resume their second-row partnership, lining up ahead of Doris, Conan and Josh Van Der Flier.

The return of Hansen is the only alteration among the backs as the hosts go in search of a seventh successive win over the Scots.

Captain Johnny Sexton will move level with John Hayes’ as Ireland’s joint sixth most-capped player on the occasion of his 105th Test in the green jersey.

The influential fly-half will continue his partnership with Jamison Gibson-Park, while Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose have once again been given the nod ahead of Robbie Henshaw in midfield.

James Lowe – the championship’s joint leading try scorer – has been retained on the left flank, with Hansen on the right and Hugo Keenan set to continue at full-back.

Treadwell, O’Mahony and Henshaw are joined on the bench by Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Conor Murray and Joey Carbery.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier