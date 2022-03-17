Preston to refund supporters following ‘unacceptable’ Luton display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Preston to refund supporters following ‘unacceptable’ Luton display

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 2.31pm
Preston will reimburse fans who travelled to watch their side lose 4-0 to Luton on Wednesday night (Nick Potts/PA)
Preston will reimburse fans who travelled to watch their side lose 4-0 to Luton on Wednesday night (Nick Potts/PA)

Preston have confirmed they will refund supporters who travelled to watch the team lose 4-0 against Luton at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday night.

A goal from Fred Onyedinma and two from Luke Berry put the Hatters well in control at half-time, before an own goal from Bambo Diaby in the second half capped a miserable evening for the Lilywhites.

Manager Ryan Lowe offered his apologies post-match, adding that the club would reimburse fans who travelled to the game.

Director Peter Ridsdale confirmed on Wednesday that fans would be refunded and, following supporter feedback, any unclaimed refunds from the fixture would be donated towards the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

A message from Ridsdale on the club’s website read: “Following a conversation I had with our manager Ryan Lowe immediately after last night’s match, the club suggested that on this occasion it was appropriate to offer a refund of the ticket price to those supporters from Preston North End who travelled to Kenilworth Road for the Championship fixture last night.

“Whilst this is something that we would not ordinarily consider, we do believe that for just over 600 supporters to travel on a wet Wednesday night was amazing and sadly the performance on the field was not acceptable.

“Supporters work long hours and give up their hard-earned money to watch our team. We really appreciate your loyalty and despite the scoreline you gave your vocal support right to the end.

“It is now time for us all to regroup and come back refreshed for the remaining eight games of the season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier