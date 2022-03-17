Cheltenham keen to see more of Kion Etete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Cheltenham keen to see more of Kion Etete

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 2.47pm
Cheltenham remain hopeful that Tottenham loanee Kion Etete could soon return from his parent club (Nick Potts/PA)
Cheltenham remain hopeful that Tottenham loanee Kion Etete could soon return from his parent club (Nick Potts/PA)

Cheltenham remain hopeful that Tottenham loanee Kion Etete could soon return from his parent club, as they prepare to host AFC Wimbledon in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

Forward Etete has had a scan at Tottenham and is due to undergo an injection, before he can take the field again for Cheltenham.

Dan Nlundulu remains a way off a first team return and could be missing for the rest of the season , having already spent almost seven weeks on the sidelines.

However, Charlie Brown is nearing a return and has already taken part in training on the grass, and Conor Thomas is expected to return to the squad on Saturday from illness.

AFC Wimbledon will be without Aaron Pressley and Cheye Alexander for the remainder of their League One campaign.

Pressley, on-loan from Brentford, had already missed 12 games after sustaining a hamstring injury in mid-December but has had a recurrence of the problem.

Last Saturday Alexander was forced off with a groin injury, and could miss out until the rest of the season.

However, manager Mark Robinson was hopeful Sam Cosgrove could be fit ahead of the trip to Cheltenham.

