Cheltenham keen to see more of Kion Etete

Cheltenham remain hopeful that Tottenham loanee Kion Etete could soon return from his parent club, as they prepare to host AFC Wimbledon in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

Forward Etete has had a scan at Tottenham and is due to undergo an injection, before he can take the field again for Cheltenham.

Dan Nlundulu remains a way off a first team return and could be missing for the rest of the season , having already spent almost seven weeks on the sidelines.

However, Charlie Brown is nearing a return and has already taken part in training on the grass, and Conor Thomas is expected to return to the squad on Saturday from illness.

AFC Wimbledon will be without Aaron Pressley and Cheye Alexander for the remainder of their League One campaign.

Pressley, on-loan from Brentford, had already missed 12 games after sustaining a hamstring injury in mid-December but has had a recurrence of the problem.

Last Saturday Alexander was forced off with a groin injury, and could miss out until the rest of the season.

However, manager Mark Robinson was hopeful Sam Cosgrove could be fit ahead of the trip to Cheltenham.