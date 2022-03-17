Sutton boss Matt Gray dealing with injury crisis ahead of Tranmere clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sutton manager Matt Gray has an injury crisis to deal with ahead of the clash with fellow promotion-contenders Tranmere.

Gray could only name three outfield players on the bench for the midweek defeat to Swindon.

Ten players were ruled out through injury, including every central midfielder, meaning the club recalled Adam Lovatt from his loan spell at Tonbridge.

Goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis missed out after pulling up in the warm-up ahead of the game with Walsall last week, meaning Stuart Nelson is likely to continue deputising.

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon will be without Paul Glatzel.

The on-loan Liverpool forward left the field in the second half of the 3-2 win over Mansfield last Friday because of a hamstring issue, which will reportedly sideline him for the rest of the season.

Midfielder Kieron Morris is also set to miss out again after suffering a problem during that game and missing the midweek win over Harrogate.

Midfielder Jay Spearing and forward Nicky Maynard continue to step up their respective recoveries.