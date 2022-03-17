Fleetwood continue to struggle with injuries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fleetwood continue to have a number of injury problems ahead of the visit of Doncaster in the Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

Danny Andrew could still be sidelined for the clash as his side look to put an end to their run of five successive defeats.

Josh Harrop, Jordan Rossiter, Daniel Batty, Brad Halliday, Ellis Harrison and Harrison Holgate have all been in the treatment room recently and could miss out again.

Fleetwood will be hoping to end their recent run of form and secure a first victory since January 15.

Doncaster striker Fejiri Okenabirhie could remain absent for the rest of the season, along with captain Tom Anderson.

The 26-year-old striker has suffered yet another setback during his recovery from an Achilles problem and has not featured now since May 2021.

Anderson returned to training last week after a three-month absence with a foot injury, but now faces another six weeks on the sidelines after a setback during a training match.

Ollie Younger is pushing for an inclusion in the matchday squad following a dead leg, with Ben Jackson also in training this week after a dead leg. John Bostock and Reo Griffiths also nearing returns.