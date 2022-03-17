Matty Longstaff could miss out for Mansfield By Press Association March 17 2022, 3.21pm Matty Longstaff is a doubt for Mansfield (Tim Markland/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Matty Longstaff is a doubt for Mansfield when they face Stevenage. The on-loan Newcastle midfielder was absent with injury against Port Vale midweek alongside duo Lucas Akins (hamstring) and Stephen Quinn (ankle), who are also doubts. Elliott Hewitt could return to the squad after manager Nigel Clough confirmed he had been given “a breather” for the Valiants game. Danny Johnson could get more minutes after returning to the Stags squad midweek. Stevenage will begin life under new manager Steve Evans following the departure of Paul Tisdale on Wednesday. Boro are currently 22nd in League Two and without a win in nine games. Chris Lines is expected to line-up again after returning to the starting 11 and scoring against Northampton midweek. Defender Michael Bostwick is still sidelined for the team. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Chris Lines could return when Stevenage host his former club Northampton Max Taylor, Paul Downing and Josh Andrews miss out for Rochdale Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee has decisions to make ahead of Leyton Orient game No new worries for Bristol Rovers against Harrogate