Matty Longstaff could miss out for Mansfield

Matty Longstaff is a doubt for Mansfield when they face Stevenage.

The on-loan Newcastle midfielder was absent with injury against Port Vale midweek alongside duo Lucas Akins (hamstring) and Stephen Quinn (ankle), who are also doubts.

Elliott Hewitt could return to the squad after manager Nigel Clough confirmed he had been given “a breather” for the Valiants game.

Danny Johnson could get more minutes after returning to the Stags squad midweek.

Stevenage will begin life under new manager Steve Evans following the departure of Paul Tisdale on Wednesday.

Boro are currently 22nd in League Two and without a win in nine games.

Chris Lines is expected to line-up again after returning to the starting 11 and scoring against Northampton midweek.

Defender Michael Bostwick is still sidelined for the team.