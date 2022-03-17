Matty Longstaff could miss out for Mansfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Matty Longstaff could miss out for Mansfield

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 3.21pm
Matty Longstaff is a doubt for Mansfield (Tim Markland/PA)
Matty Longstaff is a doubt for Mansfield when they face Stevenage.

The on-loan Newcastle midfielder was absent with injury against Port Vale midweek alongside duo Lucas Akins (hamstring) and Stephen Quinn (ankle), who are also doubts.

Elliott Hewitt could return to the squad after manager Nigel Clough confirmed he had been given “a breather” for the Valiants game.

Danny Johnson could get more minutes after returning to the Stags squad midweek.

Stevenage will begin life under new manager Steve Evans following the departure of Paul Tisdale on Wednesday.

Boro are currently 22nd in League Two and without a win in nine games.

Chris Lines is expected to line-up again after returning to the starting 11 and scoring against Northampton midweek.

Defender Michael Bostwick is still sidelined for the team.

