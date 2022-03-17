Daniel Phillips still suspended as Gillingham welcome Sheffield Wednesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Daniel Phillips still suspended as Gillingham welcome Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 3.25pm
Daniel Phillips, right, will sit out again (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Gillingham will still be without Daniel Phillips for Sheffield Wednesday’s visit.

The Watford loanee serves the final match of a three-game ban after being sent off for the third time this campaign in the defeat to Bolton on March 5.

Robbie McKenzie will miss out after coming off in the second half at Charlton in midweek, with boss Neil Harris confirming he will be sidelined for “weeks” with a quad strain.

David Tutonda will be assessed, while goalkeeper Aaron Chapman is pushing to return to the starting XI.

Chey Dunkley could make his first appearance of 2022 when Wednesday visit Priestfield Stadium.

The defender was named in the squad for the midweek draw with Accrington after recovering from his hamstring injury but did not come off the bench.

Tuesday’s game saw fellow defender Dominic Iorfa make his first start since October 23 following a lengthy lay-off, and it remains to be seen whether he will keep his place.

Harlee Dean and Josh Windass are among those closing in on returns, along with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, with all three back in training.

