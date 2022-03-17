Pair could be back to bolster Blades against Barnsley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom will hope to have Ben Davies and John Fleck available as South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley visit Bramall Lane.

On-loan Liverpool defender Davies (calf) and Scottish playmaker Fleck (groin) missed out on selection for the goalless draw at Blackpool on Wednesday which struck another blow to the Blades’ bid to secure a Sky Bet Championship play-off place.

Chris Basham, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, Oli McBurnie, Jayden Bogle, Enda Stevens, George Baldock and Jack O’Connell are also in a busy treatment room and so the likes of defender Kacper Lopata, recently recalled from Southend, could push for inclusion against Barnsley.

Eighteen-year-old forward William Osula made his senior Blades debut from the bench at Bloomfield Road and will hope for more involvement on Saturday.

Aaron Leya Iseka could make his long-awaited return to action as Barnsley attempt to sustain their upturn in form and close the two-point gap to safety.

Belgian striker Leya Iseka has not featured since the FA Cup defeat by Huddersfield on February 5 after suffering a setback in his injury rehabilitation, but he took a place on among the substitutes against Bristol City on Tuesday.

Recent Hungary call-up Callum Styles will hope to get more minutes after returning from a knock to play most of the 2-0 home win over Nigel Pearson’s Robins.

Forwards Victor Adeboyejo and Cauley Woodrow remain sidelined for Oakwell manager Poya Asbaghi.