Wigan’s James McClean returns to contention for Morecambe clash

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 3.48pm
Wigan’s James McClean is available after serving a three-match ban (Tim Goode/PA)
Wigan’s James McClean is available after serving a three-match ban (Tim Goode/PA)

Wigan’s James McClean returns to contention for Saturday’s League One clash with Morecambe after serving a three-game ban.

The Republic of Ireland international was dismissed during the 2-0 victory over Fleetwood on March 1, but has now completed his punishment.

However, striker Callum Lang will sit out the second instalment of his two-match suspension after reaching 10 yellow cards for the season.

Josh Magennis will hope for another start after scoring his first goal for the club in his 13th appearance since joining from Hull in January against Crewe on Tuesday evening.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams could shake things up after a midweek mauling at Shrewsbury.

The Shrimps went down 5-0 on Tuesday evening, when Aaron Wildig replaced the injured Adam Phillips in the only change.

Shane McLoughlin and Cole Stockton were able to start after being doubts in the build-up to the game.

However, Rhys Bennett was absent once again after sitting out the 3-1 home defeat by Cheltenham.

