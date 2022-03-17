Plymouth waiting on fitness of Conor Grant ahead of Accrington game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Conor Grant is battling to be fit for promotion-chasing Plymouth’s home game with Accrington.

The midfielder sat out Argyle’s midweek win over Portsmouth – the fifth-placed Pilgrims’ fourth successive victory without conceding – after struggling with a couple of injury-related issues.

Loan signing Steven Sessegnon made his first start against Pompey in Grant’s absence and could keep his place for the Sky Bet League One contest.

Argyle boss Steven Schumacher is expected to select from an unchanged squad, with Alfie Lewis, Brendan Galloway, Dan Scarr and George Cooper all on the casualty list.

Accrington welcome back Mitch Clark with the defender having served a three-match ban.

But midfielder Tommy Leigh remains absent through suspension following his recent dismissal against Charlton.

Stanley boss John Coleman says a couple of his players are nursing knocks after the midweek draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

Forwards Josh Woods (foot) and defender Jay Rich-Baghuelou (knee) have missed out recently, and Coleman had 17-year-old striker Leslie Adekoya on the bench at Hillsborough.