Tom Beadling banned for Barrow’s Cumbrian derby clash with Carlisle

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 4.25pm
Tom Beadling is out of Saturday’s derby clash with Carlisle through suspension (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Barrow midfielder Tom Beadling will sit out Saturday’s League Two derby clash with Carlisle after being sent off in midweek.

Beading was dismissed for a second bookable offence during Tuesday night’s potentially crucial 1-0 win at bottom-of-the-table Scunthorpe and must serve a one-match ban.

His place could be taken by Tom White, who was an unused substitute against the Iron as he rested a niggling Achilles problem.

Mark Cooper’s side sit six points clear of the relegation zone, although having played a game more than 23rd-placed Oldham and have work still to do with 10 matches to go.

Carlisle midfielder Jamie Devitt will miss out against his former club through injury.

The 31-year-old limped off during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Northampton with a hamstring problem and was not involved in Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat by Newport as a result.

Gime Toure and Kelvin Mellor are close to returning from injury, while Joel Senior continues his recovery from knee surgery.

The midweek reverse ended the Cumbrians’ four-game winning run under returning boss Paul Simpson, a run which has lifted them nine points clear of the bottom two.

