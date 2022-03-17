Harrogate without Luke Armstrong for home game against Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Harrogate without Luke Armstrong for home game against Walsall

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 4.29pm
Harrogate striker Luke Armstrong was sent off in the midweek defeat at Tranmere (Nick Potts/PA)
Harrogate will be without Luke Armstrong for their home game against Walsall.

Armstrong was controversially sent off for a second booking in the midweek defeat at Tranmere and serves a one-game ban.

Midfield pair Josh Falkingham (foot) and Brahima Diarra are still out, while Lewis Page (foot) has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Defender Will Smith is hoping to return to contention after missing the last two games through illness.

Walsall striker Lee Tomlin will be assessed after missing the last two matches through illness.

Boss Michael Flynn named an unchanged starting line-up for the midweek home win against Oldham, but is still without injured full-backs Reece Devine and Zak Mills.

Midfielder Rory Holden remains a long-term absentee due to several setbacks while recovering from a knee injury.

The Saddlers have lost only one game in seven since Flynn was appointed last month, winning four of them.

