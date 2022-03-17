Bradford duo Elliot Watt and Alex Gilliead face late fitness tests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Bradford duo Elliot Watt and Alex Gilliead face late fitness tests

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 4.35pm
Elliot Watt is touch and go for the weekend (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Elliot Watt is touch and go for the weekend (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Bradford will make a late call on the fitness of Elliot Watt and Alex Gilliead as they prepare to face Port Vale on Saturday.

Midfielder Watt was forced off in the second half of City’s 2-0 win over Hartlepool in midweek with a hip injury and is touch and go for the weekend.

Winger Gilliead missed out on that game in midweek with an ankle injury but has since returned to training.

Fellow wide man Charles Vernam has also trained with the squad but Saturday could come too soon for him.

Kian Harratt will be hoping to start for Port Vale in their trip to West Yorkshire.
The 19-year-old striker on loan from Huddersfield came off the bench and scored a double to help Vale earn three points over Mansfield in midweek and will be keen to line up from the off.

Defender Dan Jones (hamstring) and goalkeeper Lucas Covolan (back) remain out.

Vale face no new injury concerns heading into the clash with Bradford, as they look to edge closer to the play-offs.

