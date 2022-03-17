Carel Eiting could return for Huddersfield’s clash with Bournemouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huddersfield midfielder Carel Eiting is hoping to return to contention for the home game against Bournemouth.

Dane Eiting missed the midweek defeat at Millwall due to a minor foot problem, while Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin is pushing for his first start for the club.

Head coach Carlos Corberan could be tempted to make changes as the Terriers slipped to a first league defeat in 17 matches on Wednesday night.

Goalkeeper Ryan Schofield (shoulder), midfielder Alex Vallejo and winger Rolando Aarons (both knee) remain long-term absentees.

Bournemouth will be boosted by the return to contention of Adam Smith, Philip Billing and Robbie Brady.

Defender Smith and midfielder Billing have served respective three and two-match bans, while versatile left-sided player Brady has recovered from a calf injury.

Scans have revealed on-loan Leeds defender Leif Davis’s hip injury is not as bad as first feared but he is still out, while Jamal Lowe (dead leg) returned off the bench in the midweek draw against Reading.

Striker Kieffer Moore (broken foot) and Junior Stanislas (hamstring) are still working their way back from long-term injuries.