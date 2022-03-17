Jonathan Danty and Henry Slade set for key centres battle in Paris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jonathan Danty and Henry Slade set for key centres battle in Paris

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 5.01pm
Jonathan Danty and Henry Slade are contrasting centres whose battle could be key to the outcome of France’s Six Nations battle with England (David Davies/PA Images).
England will look to finish a disappointing Guinness Six Nations on a high when they face France in Paris on Saturday.

Among the key battles that will shape the contest is the midfield collision between Jonathan Danty and Henry Slade – two very different yet equally effective inside centres.

Here the PA news agency examines the rivals as they prepare to lock horns.

Jonathan Danty – La Rochelle

Position: Centre
Age: 29
Caps: 15
Debut: v Italy, 2016
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 16st 8lbs
Points: 10 (Tries 2)
A wrecking ball in the French midfield, Danty is hugely effective off first phase and a go-to carrier for the Grand Slam hopefuls. His squat and powerful frame makes him hard to put down, while in contact his leg drive enables him to squeeze out extra yards. But his imposing physicality is also accompanied by clever footwork and good hands, making him more than just a battering ram. First capped in 2016, Danty fell out of favour and had to wait four years to make his international comeback. Now he is a major threat at inside centre and how England handle him will be key to the outcome on Saturday.

Henry Slade – Exeter

Position: Centre
Age: 29
Caps: 47
Debut: v France, 2015
Height: 6’3”
Weight: 15st 2lbs
Points: 39 (Tries 7, conversions 2)
A very different player to Danty who finds himself playing at 12 as England continue their long search for an alternative to the rampaging Manu Tuilagi. More comfortable at 13 where his skill set finds its natural home, Slade has begun to fulfil his international potential after being given a more influential role by Eddie Jones, Benefiting from the absence of Owen Farrell, the Exeter playmaker is able to use his distribution, vision and kicking game to provide assistance to Marcus Smith at fly-half. Excellent at putting team-mates into space, but also a running threat himself.

