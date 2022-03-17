Tommy Smith facing late fitness test for Colchester

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tommy Smith will be checked for Colchester as they prepare to host Forest Green.

The captain was missing for the midweek 1-0 loss to Bristol Rovers due to illness.

Tom Eastman replaced Smith and he could push to retain his place in the starting line-up.

Ryan Clampin is still absent for the U’s with a knee injury.

Dom Bernard is a doubt for Forest Green.

The defender sustained an ankle injury against Salford and has been absent for the last two matches.

Regan Hendry and Ben Stevenson could both retain their spots after coming into the starting line-up against Leyton Orient midweek.

Rob Edwards’ side still remain top of League Two but are without a win in seven games.