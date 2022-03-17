David Artell could keep Bass Sambou in his Crewe side for Bolton game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
David Artell could keep Bass Sambou in his Crewe side for Bolton game

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 5.33pm
David Artell’s side currently have a number of injuries (Mike Egerton/PA)
David Artell's side currently have a number of injuries (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bass Sambou may line up again for Crewe against Bolton.

The 24-year-old striker started against Wigan in midweek and could retain his place in manager David Artell’s side.

The Railwaymen have struggled with injuries and are missing Rio Adebisi (foot) and Billy Sass-Davies (calf).

Loanees Ryan Alebiosu and Scott Robertson are also sidelined.

Marlon Fossey will be assessed for Bolton.

The defender suffered a knee problem during the defeat to Plymouth at the weekend.

Elias Kachunga could also push for more minutes after coming off the bench against the Pilgrims after recovering from a thigh injury.

The Trotters are currently 11th in League One.

