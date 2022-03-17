Shaun Maloney: Elias Melkersen has ‘right character’ to take Hibs responsibility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Shaun Maloney: Elias Melkersen has ‘right character’ to take Hibs responsibility

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 6.05pm
Shaun Maloney is braced for an ‘intense’ run-in (Jane Barlow/PA)
Shaun Maloney is braced for an ‘intense’ run-in (Jane Barlow/PA)

Shaun Maloney has challenged teenage striker Elias Melkersen to build on last weekend’s exploits against Motherwell by helping fire Hibernian into Europe.

The Easter Road side have lacked goals in recent months, with Martin Boyle sold to Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly in January, Kevin Nisbet suffering a long-term injury and Christian Doidge struggling for form since his own return from a long lay-off.

However, 19-year-old Melkersen, who moved to Easter Road from Bodo/Glimt in January, marked his first start by scoring a double in a 2-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win at Fir Park last Sunday.

Maloney knows it is asking a lot to expect a teenager to be their main source of goals, but the situation necessitates that more pressure will be placed on the young Norwegian’s shoulders as Hibs bid to secure a top-six spot in the cinch Premiership over the next three games before attempting to push on for the top four.

“Elias can take great satisfaction from what he did against Motherwell, but that was last week. He has to go again this week,” said Maloney ahead of Saturday’s trip to Aberdeen. “We’re having to rely very heavily on a young boy.

“I think he’s got the right character to carry that responsibility, but as a really young player he will have games like Motherwell but also games where he is less successful.

“That’s what happens with young players, they might not have that consistency, but Elias has a really strong mentality. He’s worked really hard this week. He’s one of the first to arrive and the last to leave and that hasn’t changed since the Motherwell game.”

Hibernian are currently fourth in the Premiership but are one of six sides separated by just one point in the middle section of the table. With just three games before the split, a form dip in the next couple of weeks could cost them a chance at European football next term.

“It’s intense,” said Maloney. “Every game feels huge. There are five or six teams now really fighting for the top six and then after that the top four. The top four for any club would be huge because it gets you into the qualifying rounds. We know what we want to do, but we have to go and do it.”

Maloney, who hopes to welcome captain Paul Hanlon back this weekend after injury, is putting next month’s Scottish Cup semi-final against city rivals Hearts firmly on the back-burner while he focuses on securing a top-six berth.

“We’ve got an amazing match to come at Hampden but there are big games before that, starting with Aberdeen,” said the manager.

“Last week’s result has given everyone a good lift. They were in a good place before, but it was such a big match and the performance was good, so it’s certainly good for the confidence of the players. They should take that forward and keep pushing.”

