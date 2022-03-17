Kalvin Phillips shares backstage snap with Stormzy – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association March 17 2022, 6.47pm Kalvin Phillips and Stormzy (Richard Sellers/Ian West/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 17. Football Kalvin Phillips met Stormzy. Had to make sure I welcomed Big Mike to Leeds 🤩 what an amazing show 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/M63du4k7fo— Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) March 17, 2022 A huge boost for Leeds. 🙌 "KP's back! Tell a friend!" pic.twitter.com/hYpS8TZstA— Leeds United (@LUFC) March 17, 2022 Jordan Henderson hailed in-form Liverpool. Relentless. pic.twitter.com/l1ONeFXkCp— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) March 17, 2022 David Seaman relived a special day. Best birthday ever @LeeDixon2 🤣⛳️😃 https://t.co/bvlcwZR969— David Seaman MBE 🇺🇦 SafeHands (@thedavidseaman) March 17, 2022 Patrice Evra gave a press conference on his son’s bedtime routine. I promise you Margaux we will get trough this 😅👶🏼 @championsleague #ilovethisgame #positive4evra #daddy pic.twitter.com/UkwSWSxeuH— Patrice Evra (@Evra) March 17, 2022 St Patrick’s Day Happy St Patrick’s day to all people around the globe, have a wonderful peaceful and beautiful day . Respect 🇮🇪💚☘️ X.— Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) March 17, 2022 🧤Happy St Pat's Day! 💚 #GAWA pic.twitter.com/8OAxfpS1wR— Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) March 17, 2022 Happy St Paddy’s Day ☘️ everyone 🤣😂 Top O’ the Mornin’ to Ya ☘️ pic.twitter.com/A7VakzA6mJ— Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) March 17, 2022 Happy #StPatricksDay to all our #IrishRugby supporters around the world! #TeamOfUs | #ShoulderToShoulder pic.twitter.com/Q8csAU1LwF— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 17, 2022 🇮🇪 Happy #StPatricksDay, Celts!Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona duit 🍀 pic.twitter.com/KsnZkDEjsr— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) March 17, 2022 Formula One Sebastian Vettel was ruled out of the Bahrain Grand Prix with coronavirus. Get well soon, Seb. 🙏Welcome back @HulkHulkenberg! 👋 pic.twitter.com/iJStEA8LK4— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 17, 2022 Positive vibes from Lewis Hamilton. Lando Norris delivered a few donuts. Special delivery @McLarenF1 🍩 pic.twitter.com/R69MhYTFso— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) March 17, 2022 Charles Leclerc had his legs out in Bahrain. They’re back 😎#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/JxYndFfQBU— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) March 17, 2022 Rugby Union When in Paris… The lads on a rest day in Paris 🇫🇷📸 via @Sladey_10 #FRAvENG pic.twitter.com/xsJvbqBIM0— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 17, 2022 England turned the clock back. "Oh that's brilliant from Hill!"Throwback to Richard Hill powering over in a 48-19 win over France in 2001 👏#FRAvENG | #EnglandRugbyThrowback pic.twitter.com/zZyDqkG15o— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 17, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Ryan Reynolds visits Wrexham, Liverpool celebrate – Thursday’s sporting social Fernandes’ promise and De Roon’s long wait – Thursday’s sporting social