Michael Obafemi fitness doubt for Swansea ahead of visit of Birmingham

Swansea have question marks over the fitness of in-form striker Michael Obafemi ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Birmingham.

The former Southampton forward has scored six goals in his last nine matches and netted the Swans’ leveller in a 2-1 defeat at St Andrew’s earlier in the season.

However, he was replaced 10 minutes from the end of Wednesday’s 3-2 win at Peterborough – a match in which he scored twice – and manager Russell Martin revealed he had felt tightness in his groin.

Defender Ryan Manning will definitely miss out as he serves the third game of his four-match ban.

Birmingham are set to be without on-loan Manchester United defender Teden Mengi.

Mengi sustained a hamstring injury during Tuesday’s defeat to Middlesbrough and will reportedly be sidelined for six weeks.

The 19-year-old’s absence compounds Blues’ defensive problems, with George Friend also out until next month following knee surgery.

Forwards Troy Deeney and Lyle Taylor remain a couple of weeks away from a return to action, with both men recovering from calf injuries.