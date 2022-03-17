Ben Stokes pays tribute to father Ged after ‘memorable’ hundred

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Ben Stokes pays tribute to father Ged after ‘memorable’ hundred

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 10.45pm Updated: March 17 2022, 10.51pm
Ben Stokes celebrates his remarkable century (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Ben Stokes celebrates his remarkable century (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Ben Stokes chalked up his dazzling century in Barbados as a “cheers” to his late father.

Stokes has experienced 20 long and emotional months since his last Test hundred, losing dad Ged to cancer, struggling to recover from a badly broken finger and taking a sabbatical from the game to preserve his mental health.

But he was back to his buccaneering best in Bridgetown, wowing the boisterous travelling support with six sixes and 11 fours in his brutal 120.

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes acknowledges the crowd after reaching his century (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

He celebrated with a now familiar gesture, bending his middle finger at the knuckle and raising it aloft in honour of the finger Ged lost during his rugby career.

This was the first time he has been able to do so since his death in December 2020, leaving the England all-rounder in reflective mood.

“It’s a very special feeling,” he said.

“I don’t like to speak selfishly but it was nice out there to look up to the sky and say ‘cheers’. Of the hundreds I’ve got that’s personally one of the more memorable ones because of everything that’s gone on over the last 18 months or two years.

“It was great. In India last year I got 99 and it was a bit of a dagger in the heart so it was nice to get there and remember him that way.”

Stokes’ power-hitting, combined with Joe Root’s brilliant 153 and Dan Lawrence’s career-best 91 saw England to the dizzy heights of 507 for nine before declaring.

That was just their third 500-plus total in nearly five years, a score big enough to buy their bowling attack some time on a flat Kensington Oval pitch.

But debutant seamer Matt Fisher was in a hurry to open his international account, taking John Campbell’s edge with his second delivery as an England player.

Fisher’s father Phil died when the Yorkshire quick was just 14 – and a year away from his remarkable first-class bow – but remains an inspiration.

“Everyone has something which means something to them, and there’s a lot of great things that can happen and memories that you can create playing international cricket,” said Stokes.

“Seeing the excitement on Fisher’s face even when he got his cap, his smile was ear to ear for 15 minutes. Then you could see how excited he was when he got his wicket today. It means a lot for him and a lot of other people – family and friends, everyone that has supported him.

Matt Fisher
Matt Fisher celebrates his first Test wicket (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

“Watching a young lad make his debut and get his first Test wicket is quite special.”

The West Indies will resume on 71 for one on day three, with weary Bajan seamer Kemar Roach expecting a flat pitch to continue favouring the batters.

“It’s been a tough two days, you expect a little bit better as a fast bowler,” he said.

“The runs were out there to get. There just isn’t much in the pitch.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]