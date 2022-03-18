Britain’s Cameron Norrie knocked out of Indian Wells in quarter finals By Press Association March 18 2022, 5.17am Reigning Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie has been knocked out of this year’s tournament in a 6-4 6-3 loss to Carlos Alcaraz (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Reigning Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie has been knocked out of this year’s tournament in a 6-4 6-3 loss to Carlos Alcaraz. The British number one had strong starts in both sets against the 18-year-old Spaniard, but Alcaraz managed to fight back both times and win in straight sets. Norrie hit 24 winners to Alcaraz’s 38 and converted 49 per cent of his break points to Alcaraz’s 68 per cent. “It’s so special to be able to play my first masters 1000 semifinal here in Indian Wells, Tennis Paradise…”This guy knows what to say 👌😀@alcarazcarlos03 pic.twitter.com/PJNN6UF30e— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 18, 2022 In his post-match interview, Alcaraz said he had “no words to describe” his feelings as he moved on to his first semi-final in a Masters 1000 tournament. He will next face countryman Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals. Nadal had earlier beaten Australia’s Nick Kyrgios 7-6(0), 5-7, 6-4 to take his winning streak to 19. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Nick Kyrgios apologises for nearly hitting ball boy with racket thrown in fury Reigning champion Cameron Norrie reaches Indian Wells quarter-finals Rafael Nadal beats Britain’s Dan Evans to reach the last 16 at Indian Wells Rafael Nadal defeats Sebastian Korda after forcing final set tie-break