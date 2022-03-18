Football rumours: Barcelona flag interest in Marcus Rashford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Football rumours: Barcelona flag interest in Marcus Rashford

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 7.15am
Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford is being chased by Barcelona, according to the Manchester Evening News (Martin Rickett/PA)
What the papers say

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford is being chased by Barcelona, according to the Manchester Evening News. The 24-year-old is paid £200,000-a-week at United and is on a contract that runs to June 2023, but speculation about his future has emerged amongst his and his club’s struggles this season.

Twenty two-year-old Uruguay and Benfica forward Darwin Nunez could venture to the Premier League. Nunez is being chased by Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle, according to the Mirror, but his Portuguese side have placed a £67million price tag on him.

Benfica forward Darwin Nunez may move to the Premier League (Peter Dejong/AP)

Fulham are setting their sights on Liverpool defenders Joe Gomez and Neco Williams, according to the Daily Express. The 24-year-old Gomez would cost around £23million while 20-year-old Williams is currently at Craven Cottage on loan.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Divock Origi: Journalist Fabrizio Romano says the 26-year-old Liverpool forward will move to AC Milan in the summer.

Divock Origi could be heading to Italy (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

Eden Hazard: French publication FootMercato reports the Real Madrid forward may join Arsenal.

