Football rumours: Barcelona flag interest in Marcus Rashford

What the papers say

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford is being chased by Barcelona, according to the Manchester Evening News. The 24-year-old is paid £200,000-a-week at United and is on a contract that runs to June 2023, but speculation about his future has emerged amongst his and his club’s struggles this season.

Twenty two-year-old Uruguay and Benfica forward Darwin Nunez could venture to the Premier League. Nunez is being chased by Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle, according to the Mirror, but his Portuguese side have placed a £67million price tag on him.

Benfica forward Darwin Nunez may move to the Premier League (Peter Dejong/AP)

Fulham are setting their sights on Liverpool defenders Joe Gomez and Neco Williams, according to the Daily Express. The 24-year-old Gomez would cost around £23million while 20-year-old Williams is currently at Craven Cottage on loan.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Divock Origi: Journalist Fabrizio Romano says the 26-year-old Liverpool forward will move to AC Milan in the summer.

Divock Origi could be heading to Italy (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

Eden Hazard: French publication FootMercato reports the Real Madrid forward may join Arsenal.