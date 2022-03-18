Rotherham waiting on Dan Barlaser and Ollie Rathbone ahead of Shrewsbury game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rotherham waiting on Dan Barlaser and Ollie Rathbone ahead of Shrewsbury game

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 7.37am
Dan Barlaser has a groin issue (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Dan Barlaser has a groin issue (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Rotherham are hopeful midfielders Dan Barlaser and Ollie Rathbone will be fit to face Shrewsbury.

Barlaser (groin) and Rathbone (quad) both came off during the midweek win against Lincoln and will train on Friday.

Midfielder Jamie Lindsay will be assessed as he battles a shoulder injury, but boss Paul Warne will not play him unless he is 100 per cent fit.

Forwards Freddie Ladapo, Will Grigg (both hamstring) and Georgie Kelly (calf) remain sidelined.

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill will be tempted to keep the same side after the midweek win over Morecambe.

The Shrews eased any lingering worries about being pulled into a relegation fight by beating the Shrimps 5-0.

Cotterill could hand veteran forward Shaun Whalley a start after he came off the bench on Tuesday following a four-month lay-off with a groin injury.

Midfielder David Davis is out for the rest of the campaign with an ankle injury.

