Regan Poole could be involved as Lincoln play host to Sunderland

Regan Poole could be involved for Lincoln when they face Sunderland.

Manager Michael Appleton said that the defender is 50/50 to face the Black Cats and will be assessed.

Conor McGrandles is back available after serving a two-match suspension and his return provides Appleton with another option.

Jordan Wright looks set to stay in goal while Josh Griffiths recovers from an ankle problem but Liam Bridcutt remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Alex Pritchard is still out for Sunderland ahead of the trip to the LNER Stadium.

The midfielder has been absent since sustaining an ankle injury against Charlton.

Forward Nathan Broadhead is edging closer to a return and has been involved in training this week.

Aiden McGeady and Jordan Willis (both knee) remain out of action for the Black Cats.