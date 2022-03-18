Lee Carsley excited to see Harvey Elliott perform for England Under-21s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lee Carsley excited to see Harvey Elliott perform for England Under-21s

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 11.13am
Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott is back in the England Under-21 squad (Nick Potts/PA)
Boss Lee Carsley hailed Harvey Elliott after handing him an instant England Under-21 recall.

The Liverpool star is in the squad ahead of the Euro 2023 qualifiers against Andorra and Albania this month.

Elliott is yet to feature for the Young Lions having pulled out of his first squad last September before dislocating his ankle playing for Liverpool at Leeds just days later.

The attacker, 18, has made five appearances, scoring once, since returning in February to earn praise from Carsley.

He said: “I’m excited to have Harvey back, he is someone we have rated for some time. He has shown a lot of character coming back from the injury, staying fit and breaking into the Liverpool team.

“Harvey is really talented, he has overcome a lot for such a young age: moving clubs, breaking into the Liverpool team, getting a serous injury and coming back.

“He has played 180 minutes so we have to make sure we are careful with him. We have a responsibility to protect these players. I’m looking forward to seeing Harvey playing some part in the games and he is an outstanding player.”

West Ham defender Ben Johnson and Nottingham Forest full-back Djed Spence, on loan from Middlesbrough, have also been handed their maiden calls along with Hull forward Keane Lewis-Potter.

“I like Ben’s mentality, I like that he can play in various positions. I spent a morning with David Moyes, watched them train and had a good chat about Ben and the flexibility of him being able to fit in one of those centre-back positions,” said Carsley.

“I went to West Ham v Brighton and it shocked me a little how big it is in terms of expectation, the fact he is coping with that is a real plus for us.

“Djed had been outstanding at Forest. I have been to watch Forest a lot watching James Garner and come away thinking I really like Djed Spence.”

Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey and PSV’s Noni Madueke are also back in the squad after recovering from their injury problems but there is no place for Norwich’s injured Max Aarons.

In-form Everton winger Anthony Gordon, who scored twice on his debut against the Czech Republic in November, is again included.

Carsley has lost captain Marc Guehi after the Crystal Palace defender was promoted to the seniors along with midfielder Conor Gallagher.

England Under-21 squad: Bursik (Stoke), Green (St Etienne), Rushworth (Brighton, on loan at Walsall); Buchanan (Derby), Creswell (Leeds), Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City, on loan at Stoke), Samuels-Colwill (Chelsea, on loan at Huddersfield), Livramento (Southampton), Thomas (Leicester), Lamptey (Brighton), Johnson (West Ham), Spence (Middlesbrough, on loan at Nottingham Forest); Doyle (Manchester City, on loan at Cardiff), Garner (Manchester United, on loan at Nottingham Forest), Gibbs-White (Wolves, on loan at Sheffield United), Ramsey (Aston Villa), Jones (Liverpool), Elliott (Liverpool); Balogun (Arsenal, on loan at Middlesbrough), Gordon (Everton), Gomes (Lille), Madueke (PSV), Lewis-Potter (Hull).

