St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson absent for crucial game against Motherwell By Press Association March 18 2022, 12.01pm Callum Davidson is isolating (Andrew Milligan/PA) St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson will miss his team's cinch Premiership match at home to Motherwell as he is isolating due to Covid-19. Shaun Rooney, Callum Booth and Murray Davidson are all fit to return after injury while Tom Sang could also be available after being forced off early in the recent match away to Hibernian. Craig Bryson, Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon remain on the sidelines. Bevis Mugabe is suspended for Motherwell's trip to Perth after being sent off in the Scottish Cup defeat to Hibernian last week. Midfielder Mark O'Hara returned to training on Friday after a niggle and will be assessed as will a couple of other unnamed players who are carrying knocks. Barry Maguire is out for the season after undergoing surgery on his quad.