Graham Alexander says Motherwell belief remains high despite winless run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Graham Alexander says Motherwell belief remains high despite winless run

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 12.07pm
Belief still strong at Motherwell says manager Graham Alexander (Steve Welsh/PA)
Belief still strong at Motherwell says manager Graham Alexander (Steve Welsh/PA)

Graham Alexander has stressed that belief is still strong at Motherwell as they look to get back to winning ways in the cinch Premiership against St Johnstone.

The Steelmen have not won in 10 league games and were beaten 2-1 by Hibernian in the Scottish Cup last week after playing most of the match with 10 men following the red card handed to defender Bevis Mugabi in the first minute.

With three games remaining before the split, Motherwell are in eighth place but only one point behind fourth-placed Hibernian.

Ahead of the trip to second-bottom St Johnstone on Saturday, Alexander is optimistic about picking up the first three points of 2022 which would help in the quest for a top-six finish.

He said: “We have three opportunities to get as many points as possible. We know we have been right on the verge of taking those points.

“We understand that we need to improve at both ends of the pitch but the belief is still there without a shadow of a doubt.

“You could see that (last week), it would have been easy to capitulate and give up but not once did that cross the players’ minds.

“You could see that from the performance. The supporters aren’t stupid and they stayed behind to give credit to the performance and the effort the players put in.

“We know with 11 men we could have had the performance we wanted and that has got to be the target tomorrow.

“We like to be in a positive and optimistic mood at all times. We understand the challenges of football and understand that we are not always going to win games but our effort and commitment has got to be there.

“We can pinpoint things we have done to not win a game so we can improve that and try to act upon that but we don’t come in the following week after a negative result all gloom and doom, we always look ahead to the next opportunity and plan for that.

“We can’t look ahead at any games coming up, it’s got to be tomorrow’s game and we know if we play well enough we have the opportunity to win three points but we know every game in this division is tough and we expect that tomorrow.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier