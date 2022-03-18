Livingston’s Alan Forrest postpones any decision over future until end of season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alan Forrest will postpone any decision about his future until the end of the season to try to help Livingston to a top-half finish in the cinch Premiership.

The 25-year-old attacker’s contract is up in the summer and he turned down the chance to move to St Johnstone in the January transfer window.

Forrest, who signed from Championship side Ayr United in 2020, wants to finish the season on a high with Livi before he decides his next move.

With three games remaining before the split – and a further five after it – David Martindale’s side are in fifth place, behind Hibernian on goal difference.

Ahead of the match against third-placed Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday, Forrest insisted that he is focusing on “the here and now” and said: “I tried to put that (St Johnstone) to the back of my mind. It is good there is interest but my main focus has just been Livingston.

“We will see where we are at the end of the season but we can do something good here and get as high up the table as we can and that is all we are focusing on.

“For me, it is about the last eight games, I just want to keep going and providing more goals and assists for the team and try to get Livingston as high up the table as we can.

“From fourth to ninth, there is only one point in it, so it is tight and it is there for anyone to get a run of wins.

“So we are looking forward to it and hopefully we can get that top-six spot. That is all I am focusing on.”

Livi are looking for a top-six finish for a third successive season and Forrest insists that would be “massive” for the West Lothian club.

He said: “Every year we get written off but we have shown since we came into the Premiership that we can hold our own and we are as good as most teams in the league apart from Rangers and Celtic and Hearts as well.

“But the rest of the other teams are quite similar and we are in that bracket so hopefully we can go on and have a very good season.

“Every game is tough and you know you need to be at it every week to get those points.”