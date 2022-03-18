Livingston’s Alan Forrest postpones any decision over future until end of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Livingston’s Alan Forrest postpones any decision over future until end of season

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 12.33pm
Livingston’s Alan Forrest (right) will leave his future until the end of the season (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Alan Forrest will postpone any decision about his future until the end of the season to try to help Livingston to a top-half finish in the cinch Premiership.

The 25-year-old attacker’s contract is up in the summer and he turned down the chance to move to St Johnstone in the January transfer window.

Forrest, who signed from Championship side Ayr United in 2020, wants to finish the season on a high with Livi before he decides his next move.

With three games remaining before the split – and a further five after it – David Martindale’s side are in fifth place, behind Hibernian on goal difference.

Ahead of the match against third-placed Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday, Forrest insisted that he is focusing on “the here and now” and said: “I tried to put that (St Johnstone) to the back of my mind. It is good there is interest but my main focus has just been Livingston.

“We will see where we are at the end of the season but we can do something good here and get as high up the table as we can and that is all we are focusing on.

“For me, it is about the last eight games, I just want to keep going and providing more goals and assists for the team and try to get Livingston as high up the table as we can.

“From fourth to ninth, there is only one point in it, so it is tight and it is there for anyone to get a run of wins.

“So we are looking forward to it and hopefully we can get that top-six spot. That is all I am focusing on.”

Livi are looking for a top-six finish for a third successive season and Forrest insists that would be “massive” for the West Lothian club.

He said: “Every year we get written off but we have shown since we came into the Premiership that we can hold our own and we are as good as most teams in the league apart from Rangers and Celtic and Hearts as well.

“But the rest of the other teams are quite similar and we are in that bracket so hopefully we can go on and have a very good season.

“Every game is tough and you know you need to be at it every week to get those points.”

