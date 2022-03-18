John Swift set to miss out again for Reading

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reading are expecting to again be without midfielder John Swift for Saturday’s visit of Blackburn.

Swift has missed the last two games through illness and is yet to return to training.

Alen Halilovic is set to again miss out with interim boss Paul Ince suggesting the Croatian needs more time to recover from a hamstring problem.

Dejan Tetek, Baba Rahman, Felipe Araruna and Femi Azeez remain out.

Ryan Nyambe is in contention to return for Blackburn after missing the last three games.

Both he and Tayo Edun had returned to training in recent days, though Saturday’s game comes too soon for the latter.

Tony Mowbray otherwise said there would be little change to the squad for last week’s 3-1 win over Derby.

Daniel Ayala, Ben Brereton Diaz, Deyovaisio Zeefuik and Dilan Markanday all remain out.