Goalkeeper Nathan Baxter in contention for Hull return

Hull boss Shota Arveladze is hoping to have Nathan Baxter available for Saturday’s visit of Luton.

The on-loan goalkeeper has been out of action since the end of January but returned to training this week.

Andy Cannon and Tyler Smith will both miss the match with knocks, while Arvaladze said a number of other players face checks.

Lewis Coyle and Josh Emmanuel both missed the midweek win over Coventry.

Luton boss Nathan Jones could stick with the same line-up from the 4-0 win over Preston on Wednesday night.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Sonny Bradley, Gabriel Osho and Robert Snodgrass, who is still awaiting his full debut, missed the victory.

Kal Naismith also missed the Preston game and is set to remain out.

The Hatters go into the game in fifth and will look to strengthen their claim on a play-off place.