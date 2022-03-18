Hamish Watson: A win in Dublin would be nice way for Scotland to end Six Nations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Hamish Watson: A win in Dublin would be nice way for Scotland to end Six Nations

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 1.47pm
Hamish Watson admits Scotland have been inconsistent (David Davies/PA)
Hamish Watson has challenged Scotland to turn a “mixed” Six Nations into a relatively successful one by signing off with a rare victory in Dublin on Saturday.

Gregor Townsend’s side have won two and lost two of their matches so far and go into the final weekend of the tournament knowing they can finish no higher than third in the table despite going in with high hopes of challenging for the title.

They face a formidable concluding match away to Ireland, where they have won only once – in 2010 – in the last 24 years.

However, Watson believes victory against the on-song Irish would help paint Scotland’s currently underwhelming campaign in a far more positive light.

Scotland
Scotland won in Italy last weekend (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I think it’s been a mixed bag, with inconsistency,” said Watson, reflecting on his side’s performance in the tournament so far.

“It started really well, on such a positive note (against England), but we didn’t manage to back it up against Wales and that hit our confidence.

“We’ve worked hard this tournament but I don’t think we’ve played at our best so it’s about trying to put everything together and put in a performance against Ireland.

“I think if we got a win away in Ireland, which is going to be a tough task, it would be a nice way to top off the tournament.”

Ireland have a chance of winning the Six Nations, if France slip-up against England, and have beaten Scotland in each of their last six meetings.

“It’s a very tough place to go and play,” said Watson.

“It’s quite a hostile environment but we believe in ourselves and the last time we went there (in the Six Nations), it was decided within a try so it should be a tight game.

“Ireland are one of the in-form teams in world rugby so we’re excited to test ourselves against them.”

Much of the pre-match chat has centred around Townsend’s decision to replace Finn Russell with Blair Kinghorn at stand-off.

The former is deemed one of the top number 10s in the world, while the latter is relatively untried in the position at the top level having only converted to stand-off this season.

Blair Kinghorn
Blair Kinghorn plays at stand-off for Scotland this weekend (David Davies/PA)

Watson is an Edinburgh team-mate of Kinghorn’s and has backed the 25-year-old to handle the responsibility of such a key role in the Aviva Stadium.

“I’ve been playing with Blair since he joined Edinburgh when he was about 18 so I’m really happy for him,” said Watson.

“It’s exciting for him. He’s similar in a way to Finn because he’s a very chilled-out guy, very calm, and I think that will help him against Ireland.

“I don’t think he’ll let the occasion get to him. He’s been great for Edinburgh this season, really exciting, so hopefully he can take that on to the international stage.”

