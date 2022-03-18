Duo return to squad as Aberdeen take on Hibernian in the cinch Premiership

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defender Andy Considine and attacker Marley Watkins return to the Aberdeen squad for the visit of Hibernian in the cinch Premiership.

Considine has been out since last August with a cruciate injury while Watkins has not played since injuring a foot against Dundee on Boxing Day.

Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Matty Kennedy (knock) are still working their way back to fitness.

Hibs could welcome captain Paul Hanlon back after an 11-game absence through injury, while fellow centre-back Rocky Bushiri returns after a two-match suspension.

Left-back Josh Doig is expected to be fit after being forced off by injury in last weekend’s Scottish Cup win over Motherwell, but goalkeeper Matt Macey and midfielders Ewan Henderson and Jake Doyle-Hayes are all doubtful.

Paul McGinn, Kevin Nisbet, Demetri Mitchell and Kyle Magennis are set to remain on the sidelines.