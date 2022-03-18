Hibernian’s Joe Newell relishing repeated visits to Hampden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Hibernian’s Joe Newell relishing repeated visits to Hampden

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 2.31pm
Joe Newell is aiming to make it into the top six (Alan Rennie/PA)
Joe Newell feels his decision to move to Scotland has been vindicated by the fact Hibernian have reached six consecutive semi-finals since he joined the club in the summer of 2019.

Big days out were few and far between for the 29-year-old midfielder at previous clubs Peterborough and Rotherham, but he is revelling in being part of a team that has become accustomed to playing huge matches at Hampden on a regular basis.

Newell has now made it to the last four of both the League Cup and the Scottish Cup in each of the past three seasons and will be aiming to reach a third consecutive final when Hibs face Hearts in a mouth-watering Scottish Cup semi-final next month after the draw earlier this week pitted the two Edinburgh teams together.

“I’ve been lucky since I’ve been here because every cup we’ve been in we’ve got to Hampden,” he said. “Other than a win in a final, I can’t really ask for more.

“Getting to play in big games was a big reason for me signing my new contract last year. You don’t get to play in those big games as much down south.

“Unless you’re at a big club in the Premier League – and I’m obviously not going to play for one of those – you just don’t get to semi-finals down in England.

“It’s a big pull of playing up here in Scotland that you get the chance to play in these massive occasions and make unbelievable memories. I’ve had some really good games and good times up here. Hopefully we can go all the way this time.”

Before the semi-final, Hibs face three important league games, away to Aberdeen on Saturday, at home to Dundee United and away to Hearts, as they bid to secure a place in the top six before the cinch Premiership splits.

The Easter Road side are currently in fourth place but are one of six sides separated by just one point in a congested mid-section of the table.

Newell admits it will be a dire scenario for Hibs if they slip out of the top six over the coming weeks and miss out on the chance to secure a place in Europe for next term.

“Every game is big, but three games before the split are really big because we set out at the start of the season to get to Europe,” he said.

“If we don’t get the top six it’s a failure, really, in terms of where we want to be as a club and where we should be with the team we’ve got. They’re three massive games and we know what we’ve got to do.”

