Several players could be back in contention for Charlton as they take on Burton

Charlton could have several players back for the visit of Burton at the weekend.

Defender Akin Famewo is back in contention after missing the last three games through illness.

Jason Pearce recently returned from a foot injury and should feature.

Defender Ryan Inniss (thigh) and striker Chuks Aneke are still out.

Midfielder Adlene Guedioura is back for Burton’s trip to London.

The 36-year-old missed Albion’s 1-0 win over Gillingham last week but is in contention to start this time.

Fellow midfielder Joe Powell has returned to training after he missed the same fixture last Saturday.

Burton ended a streak of three defeats on the bounce with that victory over Gillingham and will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins.