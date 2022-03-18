Several players could be back in contention for Charlton as they take on Burton By Press Association March 18 2022, 2.59pm Akin Famewo is back in contention for Charlton (Kieran Cleeves/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Charlton could have several players back for the visit of Burton at the weekend. Defender Akin Famewo is back in contention after missing the last three games through illness. Jason Pearce recently returned from a foot injury and should feature. Defender Ryan Inniss (thigh) and striker Chuks Aneke are still out. Midfielder Adlene Guedioura is back for Burton’s trip to London. The 36-year-old missed Albion’s 1-0 win over Gillingham last week but is in contention to start this time. Fellow midfielder Joe Powell has returned to training after he missed the same fixture last Saturday. Burton ended a streak of three defeats on the bounce with that victory over Gillingham and will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Sam Baldock at the double as Oxford ease past Burton Conor Washington could return for Charlton against Sunderland Barry Bannan bags brace against Burton as Sheffield Wednesday resist fightback Lee Gregory could be back to bolster Sheffield Wednesday for visit of Burton