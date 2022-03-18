England call-up will help Marc Guehi to grow even more – Patrick Vieira

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
England call-up will help Marc Guehi to grow even more – Patrick Vieira

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 2.59pm
Marc Guehi has impressed for Crystal Palace this season (Ashley Western/PA)
Patrick Vieira believes international football will aid the development of Marc Guehi, who is looking to help Crystal Place reach the FA Cup semi-finals before joining up with England.

Having spent last season on loan at Championship side Swansea, the 21-year-old made a permanent exit from Chelsea in the summer and has impressed since arriving at Selhurst Park.

Guehi’s performances for the Eagles this week led to his first senior international call-up as England kick-off their World Cup preparations with friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

Former France star Vieira was delighted for the England Under-21s captain, who takes this step at an exciting time for club and country.

“It is really good news,” the Palace boss said. “We are really pleased, we are really happy for him. He’s been working hard and working well.

“To have the call was the target, that was his ambition. We are really pleased for him. As a football club we are proud, of course.

“We see Marc coming and going game after game, and being stronger – and being captain in the last couple of games, taking responsibility.

“He is doing really well and that call will help him to grow as a player and believe more in himself.

“We are really happy for what he has been doing for the football club.”

Guehi is joined in the England squad by Palace team-mate Conor Gallagher, who is on loan from Chelsea and made his debut against San Marino in November.

The pair are hoping to join up with Gareth Southgate’s men for the Wembley double-header fresh from sealing another trip to the national stadium.

Palace host relegation-threatened Everton in the quarter-finals on Sunday with a semi-final date under the arch up for grabs.

“There is no time to relax,” five-time FA Cup winner Vieira said. “This is a huge game for us and we want to do well, to go as far as we can.

“We are really close to the semi-final, with a home tie to give ourselves the best chance to go to the next round.

“It’s a really exciting game and it’s going to be exciting for Everton as well.

“They’re one game from Wembley and we know how difficult it’ll be, especially after the win they had yesterday.

“We know how they are as a team and it will be difficult, but we’re ready for it.

“There’s a long way to go so for us the conversation is about how well we need to perform to give ourselves the best chance to get through.

“We’re going to play a strong team and want to go to the semi-final.”

