Andraz Sporar to return for Middlesbrough against Chelsea

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 3.05pm
Middlesbrough’s Andraz Sporar returns to the squad for Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final clash with Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder will welcome striker Andraz Sporar back into the squad for Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final clash with Premier League Chelsea.

Sporar has missed the Sky Bet Championship club’s last two games through illness but is available once again.

He will be joined in the squad by midfielder James Lea Siliki, who has also sat out recently after feeling unwell.

Defender Anfernee Dijksteel has shown no ill-effects following his return from illness in Tuesday night’s 2-0 win at Birmingham, but Riley McGree and Martin Payero remain on the sidelines.

Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Andreas Christensen all face a race against time to be fit for Chelsea.

England full-back James has a leg muscle issue, with Hudson-Odoi battling an Achilles concern.

Christensen trudged out of Wednesday’s Champions League win at Lille with a muscle problem.

And now all three players have a “tight race” to be ready for the Blues’ FA Cup quarter-final trip.

