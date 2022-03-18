Cammy Kerr determined to lead Dundee clear of relegation in testimonial year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Testimonial man Cammy Kerr is determined to lead Dundee away from relegation trouble this term and then help his boyhood club start to fulfill their potential as one of Scotland’s big city clubs.

The Dens Park side are currently bottom of the cinch Premiership, much to the frustration of the homegrown defender, who was this week awarded a testimonial after a decade of full-time service with the club he first joined as an eight-year-old.

Dundee have struggled to make an impact in the upper echelons of Scottish football in recent decades – regularly flitting between the top two divisions – but Kerr believes his team sooner or later have to start making their presence felt in the fight for European places rather than scrapping for survival every season.

“A big question a lot of people ask is where should Dundee be and should we just be happy to survive in the Premiership?” said the 26-year-old. “Because of where we are at the moment, this season should be about consolidating our place in the league. But Dundee is a big club.

“Maybe I’m biased because I’m a Dundee man but I look at the Old Firm, the Edinburgh teams, Aberdeen and then the two Dundee teams. For me, they are the big teams.

“It might not always play out like that. Look at St Johnstone, who have won silverware – and they, along with other clubs, deserve to be mentioned – but in my eyes Dundee is certainly a big enough club to be competing at the top end of the league.”

Kerr admits it is especially hard as a Dundee fan to be part of a Dark Blues side embroiled in a relegation fight.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s difficult,” he said ahead of Sunday’s match at home to Rangers.

“When you wake up and you’ve not got to worry about battling relegation, things are better, but it’s something you’ve got to deal with as a footballer.

“There have been plenty of highs and lows for me as a Dundee fan and a Dundee player but as a player, I always try to make sure I give my all and try and help the younger lads as well.”

As part of Kerr’s testimonial celebrations, legendary Argentinian striker Claudio Caniggia, who had a memorable spell at Dens in 2000/01, will return to the city for an event in May.

“I’m honoured and privileged to have been here that long,” said Kerr, reflecting on the fact he has earned a testimonial.

“When I started going to watch Dundee as a five-year-old, if somebody said I’d get a testimonial at the club and make a living by playing for the club, I’d have bitten their hand off.

“Caniggia was one of my heroes growing up. I had very brief memories of him. He was probably one of the first players I remember playing for Dundee. Him, Fabian Caballero, Juan Sara, Barry Smith, Georgi Nemsadze – they were really the first team I grew up supporting.

“To bring him back and relive the memories, I think it’s going to be a good night for the fans.”