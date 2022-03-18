No fresh injury concerns for Patrick Vieira as Crystal Palace take on Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
No fresh injury concerns for Patrick Vieira as Crystal Palace take on Everton

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 3.37pm
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has no fresh injury concerns (Nick Potts/PA)

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has no fresh injury concerns to contend with ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Everton.

Luka Milivojevic, Will Hughes and Martin Kelly missed Monday’s 0-0 draw with Premier League leaders Manchester City but are in contention this weekend.

Joel Ward was on the bench for that game after a period sidelined with a groin injury.

Palace midfielder James McArthur and full-back Nathan Ferguson are not training.

Everton midfielder Allan starts a three-match suspension for his red card against Newcastle on Thursday, although the club have appealed the dismissal.

Defender Jonjoe Kenny, however, returns from a one-match ban.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford remains absent with illness so Asmir Begovic will continue to deputise.

January signings Donny Van De Beek, Dele Alli and Anwar El Ghazi are all cup-tied.

